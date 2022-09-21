4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 20, investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with representatives of the Helena Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena.

Police say during the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, two bottles of Codeine, over 90 grams of THC wax, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms, and more than $29,000 were seized.

All three residents of the home were arrested on the scene and charged with trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The suspects are identified by authorities as 22-year-old Nicolas Darrell Blackburn, 22-year-old Tyrin Christopher Davis and 21-year-old Brandon Juwan Sledge. A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Ashlyn Grace Dill, was also on scene and subsequently charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

4 arrested after drug bust. (Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)

4 people arrested after drug bust. (Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)

4 people arrested after drug bust. (Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)

4 people arrested after drug bust. (Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)

“The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force realizes that without collaborative efforts between other agencies, these type of narcotics investigations would not be successful. We would like to thank the Helena Police Department for their assistance in this operation and their ongoing support of our mission,” said Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.