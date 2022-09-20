LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

WBRC, BBB & others sponsor Community Shred Day

Shred away on free shred days around the River City
(tcw-wfie)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6, Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama and others are presenting a Community Shred Day.

It’s set for Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Shred Day will be held at Railroad Park on 1st Avenue S from 14th Street S to 16th Street S.

Crews will only shred paper, and there is a two box, two bag, 50 pound limit on what you can bring.

Community Shred Day
Community Shred Day(BBB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

September is National Suicide Awareness Month.
UA veterans promote awareness of veterans committing suicide
The Hayes' garden
A Work In The Garden
Absolutely Alabama - Kelly's backyard garden
Absolutely Alabama - Kelly's backyard garden
Tuscaloosa community food pantry.
Tuscaloosa community food pantry feeds more than 100 families