WBRC, BBB & others sponsor Community Shred Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6, Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama and others are presenting a Community Shred Day.

It’s set for Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Shred Day will be held at Railroad Park on 1st Avenue S from 14th Street S to 16th Street S.

Crews will only shred paper, and there is a two box, two bag, 50 pound limit on what you can bring.

Community Shred Day (BBB)

