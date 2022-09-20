LawCall
UA veterans promote awareness of veterans committing suicide

September is National Suicide Awareness Month.
September is National Suicide Awareness Month.
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Suicide among veterans is a tragedy that is getting more attention this month. September is dedicated to awareness of suicide among veterans.

We were at the University of Alabama (UA) when members of UA’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs put a spotlight on the suffering some of our veterans are going through.

They planted flags next to the student union building. This is part of Operation We Remember. Those flags represented 152 Alabama veterans who committed suicide in 2020.

UA veterans set up a tent where you could find information about suicide among veterans. Those folks also explained where veterans thinking about suicide can contact people for counseling and other help they may need.

“We have a lot of friends who have come back who have PTSD issues that are very severe, and we definitely want to reach out to those. And you know that it’s just an awareness piece that we want everyone to know when they run up on a veteran that they see that they feel is in crisis, that there are resources out to help them,” said David Blair, the Director for UA’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.

The phone number to the Veterans Crisis Line is (800) 273-8255.

