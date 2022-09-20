LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape

Arthur Clark, 31.
Arthur Clark, 31.(Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on a rape charge.

Police say 31-year-old Arthur Clark was arrested by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit for second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19.

Clark was arrested on Sept. 17. He has since been released on $30,000 bond.

To safeguard the privacy of the juvenile victim, police say no other details will be released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding Clark being a suspect in any other crimes of a sexual nature, particularly if it involves juveniles, is encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered

Latest News

J. Frank Barefield, Jr.
Businessman, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama chairman makes $10M gift to UAB
A lawsuit filed by a Leeds public official accuses Leeds Mayor David Miller and city...
Lawsuit: Leeds mayor, city admin. accused of slandering public official, local licensed contractor
33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmate recaptured; search continues for 2nd man