Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on a rape charge.

Police say 31-year-old Arthur Clark was arrested by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit for second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19.

Clark was arrested on Sept. 17. He has since been released on $30,000 bond.

To safeguard the privacy of the juvenile victim, police say no other details will be released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding Clark being a suspect in any other crimes of a sexual nature, particularly if it involves juveniles, is encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

