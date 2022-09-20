LawCall
Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding.

A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded.

Right now, this is just a warning. No bars have been shut down. But city leaders say they’re trying to stop a safety problem from getting out of control.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Kip Tyner said, “They’ll be shut down immediately. So, it’ll be a significant loss of revenue for the business. We want everyone to have a good time. We want people to make all the money the can. The more money they make the more money the city makes. But safety first.”

The letter sent to bar owners says the city has a zero-tolerance policy going forward when it comes to bar overcrowding.

