Stats show major crimes decreased year-to-year in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center. (Source: WBRC Staff)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major crimes including homicides, rapes, robberies and assaults are down year to year from January to August, according to stats released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Metro Area Crime Center stats show in Jefferson County, not including Birmingham, there has been a decrease in major crimes. Vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts are up.

Metro Area Crime Center stats
Metro Area Crime Center stats(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Read the full report below:

