Stats show major crimes decreased year-to-year in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major crimes including homicides, rapes, robberies and assaults are down year to year from January to August, according to stats released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Metro Area Crime Center stats show in Jefferson County, not including Birmingham, there has been a decrease in major crimes. Vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts are up.

Metro Area Crime Center stats (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Read the full report below:

