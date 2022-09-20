LawCall
New homes coming to Gadsden

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GASDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of new homes could be headed to the city of Gadsden. Leaders are working with a developer who’s looking to build about 80 houses.

Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers says the developer has set a goal to build about 80 homes using land through the Gadsden Land Bank. The land bank owns tax-delinquent and abandoned property throughout the city. The investment group has plans set for land near the old Gadsden High School on Cansler Avenue.

Rodgers says this is an effort to revitalize the neighborhood and bring new homeowners back into the city limits.

“A lot of our housing in this area is kind of in the outlying areas,” says Rodgers. “I don’t know how long it’s been since there have been new developments in the city of Gadsden. There have been houses built here and there. But a lot of our housing stock is a little older. So, any sort of new development any sort of chance to give people that chance to come live in the city I think that’s great.”

So far there’s no timeline set for the construction of these new homes. Rodgers says the developer is looking forward to starting as soon as he can.

