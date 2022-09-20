National Voter Registration day encourages you to make your plan now for Midterm Election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midterm Election will be held on November 8, 2022.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Kathy Jones is the president of League of Women Voters of Alabama. She said the day encourages people to make a voting plan and ensure their information is up-to-date, including address changes.

“If you’ve moved, you cannot legally go back to your old polling place. People need to update their registration,” said Jones.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama ahead of midterms is October 24. In Jefferson County, Chairman of the Board of Registrars, Barry Stephenson, said the county has a good amount of citizens registered to vote, but uses the day to emphasize that the deadline to register will be here before we know it.

“The governor’s on the ballot, the next U.S. Senator is on the ballot, there are several local elections in Jefferson County, but you can replicate that across all the counties in the Birmingham metro area,” said Stephenson.

On the ballot this fall is the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senator and many local positions. Also included are 10 ballot amendments that will re-organize the state’s constitution.

“They’re going to be creating ballot amendments based on some issues that they hold most important and so if you elect the person you want then to have what they have most important to align with what you think is most important,” said Jones.

You can register to vote or update voter information online by clicking here.

