LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

National Voter Registration day encourages you to make your plan now for Midterm Election

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midterm Election will be held on November 8, 2022.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Kathy Jones is the president of League of Women Voters of Alabama. She said the day encourages people to make a voting plan and ensure their information is up-to-date, including address changes.

“If you’ve moved, you cannot legally go back to your old polling place. People need to update their registration,” said Jones.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama ahead of midterms is October 24. In Jefferson County, Chairman of the Board of Registrars, Barry Stephenson, said the county has a good amount of citizens registered to vote, but uses the day to emphasize that the deadline to register will be here before we know it.

“The governor’s on the ballot, the next U.S. Senator is on the ballot, there are several local elections in Jefferson County, but you can replicate that across all the counties in the Birmingham metro area,” said Stephenson.

On the ballot this fall is the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senator and many local positions. Also included are 10 ballot amendments that will re-organize the state’s constitution.

“They’re going to be creating ballot amendments based on some issues that they hold most important and so if you elect the person you want then to have what they have most important to align with what you think is most important,” said Jones.

You can register to vote or update voter information online by clicking here.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center. (Source: WBRC Staff)
Stats show major crimes decreased year to year in Jefferson Co.
Health departments receive stock of Bivalent Booster
JCDH explains when and where to get your updated COVID booster
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Ala. attorney general appeals after federal judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama
WBRC, BBB & others sponsor Community Shred Day