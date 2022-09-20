LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man accused of sexual abuse in Tuscaloosa Co.

Joshua Earl Crimm
Joshua Earl Crimm(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Sexual Assault Section of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers arrested a man for sexual assaults against children.

Joshua Earl Crimm, age 35, was arrested on September 20, 2022. At this time Crimm has been charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12, and Sodomy 1st degree.

He was booked into the county jail with a combined bond of $120,000.

The Violent Crimes Unit encourages anyone who may have been a victim, or knows of any possible abuse to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered

Latest News

Crash I-20/59 SB
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
Blount Co. Sheriff: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
Changes could be coming to Tuscaloosa’s Strip. Overcrowding is getting new attention from...
Tuscaloosa city attorney warns businesses about overcrowding during football season
Source: WBRC video
Child hot car death investigation in Oneonta