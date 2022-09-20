Man accused of sexual abuse in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Sexual Assault Section of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers arrested a man for sexual assaults against children.

Joshua Earl Crimm, age 35, was arrested on September 20, 2022. At this time Crimm has been charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12, and Sodomy 1st degree.

He was booked into the county jail with a combined bond of $120,000.

The Violent Crimes Unit encourages anyone who may have been a victim, or knows of any possible abuse to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

