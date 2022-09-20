LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Leeds Police: Infant in motel room during drug arrest

2 arrested in drug investigation in Leeds/Moody
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds Police and Moody Police said they arrested a man and woman after an investigation of the distribution of narcotics.

On September 16, 2022, the Leeds Police Department obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant at the Super 8 on Moody Parkway after an investigation of the distribution of narcotics in Leeds and Moody.

The Leeds Police Department Operation Support Unit served the warrants, and the Moody Police Department assisted with service.

Investigators searched the motel room and recovered Methamphetamines, Fentanyl, Marijuana, Suboxone, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Officer took Dillion Paul Lands 29, of Moody, into custody for the arrest warrants. Defendant Savannah Shae Kirby 23, of Moody, was arrested after the search.

The man and woman were charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child because there was an infant inside the motel. The baby was placed into protective custody.

Lands was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance x3, Drug Trafficking, Chemical Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance X3, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kirby was charged with Drug Trafficking, Chemical Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance X3, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dillion Paul Lands
Dillion Paul Lands(Leeds Police Dept.)
Savannah Shae Kirby
Savannah Shae Kirby(Leeds Police Dept.)

Leeds Police Chief Paul A. Irwin said, “I am very proud of the hard work of our Operation Support Investigators and their ability to get individuals selling narcotics and in this case exposing a child to them. Now, this child is in a safe home and two individuals who are using narcotics and pose a danger to the community are removed from the streets of the City of Leeds and Moody. I appreciate all our officers who responded to the scene and assisted us. We have great relationships with many law enforcement agencies and the Moody Police Department is always there to assist us.”

Anyone with any information on criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
Shelby Humane Society overcrowded
Shelby Humane Society overcrowded
Alabama vs ULM
Alabama’s 2023 football schedule released
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
Oneonta police chief Clifton on investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Oneonta police chief Clifton on investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy