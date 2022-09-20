Leeds Police: Infant in motel room during drug arrest

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds Police and Moody Police said they arrested a man and woman after an investigation of the distribution of narcotics.

On September 16, 2022, the Leeds Police Department obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant at the Super 8 on Moody Parkway after an investigation of the distribution of narcotics in Leeds and Moody.

The Leeds Police Department Operation Support Unit served the warrants, and the Moody Police Department assisted with service.

Investigators searched the motel room and recovered Methamphetamines, Fentanyl, Marijuana, Suboxone, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Officer took Dillion Paul Lands 29, of Moody, into custody for the arrest warrants. Defendant Savannah Shae Kirby 23, of Moody, was arrested after the search.

The man and woman were charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child because there was an infant inside the motel. The baby was placed into protective custody.

Lands was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance x3, Drug Trafficking, Chemical Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance X3, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kirby was charged with Drug Trafficking, Chemical Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance X3, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dillion Paul Lands (Leeds Police Dept.)

Savannah Shae Kirby (Leeds Police Dept.)

Leeds Police Chief Paul A. Irwin said, “I am very proud of the hard work of our Operation Support Investigators and their ability to get individuals selling narcotics and in this case exposing a child to them. Now, this child is in a safe home and two individuals who are using narcotics and pose a danger to the community are removed from the streets of the City of Leeds and Moody. I appreciate all our officers who responded to the scene and assisted us. We have great relationships with many law enforcement agencies and the Moody Police Department is always there to assist us.”

Anyone with any information on criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

