LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state...
U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A U.S. judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. The ruling blocks Alabama from carrying out the lethal injection that had been set for Thursday.

Miller testified last week that he returned a state form selecting nitrogen on the same day it was distributed to inmates by a prison worker.

Alabama has not yet finalized procedures for using nitrogen to carry out death sentences.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
Dinner En Blanc returns to Birmingham
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

Latest News

An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to...
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to...
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.
No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate