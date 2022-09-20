LawCall
Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs

12 surprising Birmingham facts that you need to know
(tcw-wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs.

Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor.

Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property along the corridor with plans to open distribution warehouses. Utz has already begun plans for a 90,000 sq ft warehouse.

Combined, city leaders said the companies will be providing up to 90 jobs and several million dollars in capital investments.

“This isn’t just an investment in roads, it’s also about economic development,” Councilor LaTonya Tate said. “I’m glad that we have the opportunity today to not only fix some of our roads, but also provide some support to companies that want to invest in our city and provide jobs for our residents.”

