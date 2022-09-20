First Alert for hot temperatures and a stray storm Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are starting out a few degrees warmer with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. We can’t rule out patchy fog in a few spots, but the visibility across Central Alabama is looking decent. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry, but we are watching a little disturbance in eastern Tennessee moving into North Georgia that is producing a few showers and isolated storms. We will monitor this disturbance because it could spark up an isolated shower or storm for us later today. It’s going to be a hot afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are likely to warm into the upper 80s around noon. We are expecting high temperatures to climb into the lower 90s today with north winds at 5-10 mph. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out late this morning and into the afternoon hours. The best chance for rain will likely occur in east Alabama. Rain chance only at 10-20%. Humidity levels will end up a little higher, so it won’t feel as dry today. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks if you plan on working outdoors today. If you are planning to attend the Alabama State Fair this evening, plan for mostly dry conditions. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 80s around 7 PM. It’ll be a warmer evening, but the majority of us will stay dry.

The Heat is On: The big story for the next two days is the heat. Morning temperatures are likely to trend a few degrees warmer Wednesday and Thursday with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Models continue to show widespread 90s across Central Alabama as we finish out summer and enter fall. We could see highs in the mid 90s tomorrow and again on Thursday. Humidity levels won’t be super high, so it won’t feel super uncomfortable. Just make sure you take several breaks, stay hydrated, and apply the sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors.

Next Big Thing: Another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday evening. Fall officially doesn’t arrive until Thursday evening, so I find it appropriate that a cold front will move in during the same time to help cool us down. Temperatures Friday morning will likely end up cooler than previous mornings with most of us in the mid 60s. Friday will end up as our best weather day of the week! Humidity levels will be significantly lower making it feel amazing outside. High temperatures on Friday will warm closer to average with most of us in the mid 80s with a sunny sky. High school football Friday evening will be amazing with temperatures cooling into the 70s. We will likely see temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday looks like the best day to be outdoors this weekend. We will likely remain dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. The weather should be great for the Alabama and Auburn football games. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on being outside. We are watching another cold front that is forecast to move into Central Alabama next Sunday. Odds of seeing showers and storms across the area Sunday are increasing with a rain chance at 40%. Highs on Sunday will end up in the upper 80s. Once the cold front moves through Sunday night, we will likely dry out next Monday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona intensified into the first major hurricane of the season in the Atlantic. Winds are up to 115 mph making Fiona a Category 3 hurricane. Satellite appearance doesn’t show as well of defined eye as last night, so it wouldn’t surprise me if it has weakened a little. It is likely undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle which means it will likely form a larger eye and could become stronger soon. Fiona is expected to intensify over the next 24-48 hours as a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 140 mph. It could produce significant impacts to Bermuda as it moves just west of the island Thursday night into Friday morning. The storm will not impact the Eastern United States this week directly. A high rip current threat will be possible though. Meanwhile, we are watching two tropical waves in the Central Atlantic. One tropical wave in the northern Atlantic has a 60% chance to develop in the next few days. If it forms, it will likely stay out in the open waters and not impact the United States. The other tropical wave is located in the southern Central Atlantic and has a medium chance to form in the next five days. I think this tropical wave is the one to watch because models show it developing in the Caribbean. Where it goes from there is still questionable, but anything that forms in the Caribbean normally impacts someone. if it gets close to the United States, it won’t be until the middle of next week. We have plenty of time to watch this tropical wave. More updates to come!

