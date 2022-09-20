Cream of Potato Soup - recipe by James K Jones

INGREDIENTS

3 pounds Red Potatoes, cut in chunks

4 cups water

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 cup Sour Cream

1 tablespoon Dry Ranch Dressing Mix

Sea salt (to taste)

Freshly Ground White Pepper (to taste)

DIRECTIONS

In a Soup Pot add water, sea salt, and potatoes. Bring to a boil then lower to a simmer until potatoes are tender, usually about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, strain half the water, and smash potatoes with a heavy whisk or a potato masher. Stir in sour cream, heavy cream, dry ranch mix, sea salt, and white pepper. Return to heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the soup is the consistency that you want. If you like it thick let it cook down longer. If you like it thinner, it won’t take as long.

Refrigerate for up to 7 days. I love this recipe because it is the easiest soup recipe in the history of earth, and yet it’s packed delicious goodness! To reheat just add a little more water or cream.

VARIATIONS

This can be like a soup base, and the possibilities are endless. Try topping it with cooked bacon, shredded cheeses, or stir in 1 cup yellow corn, 1 cup white corn, & 1 cup sweet, creamed corn (cooked) to make an awesome chowder.

And of course, for Loaded Potato Soup, cheese, bacon, and chopped fresh chives, and a dollop of sour cream.

I hope you enjoy this recipe!