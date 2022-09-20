LawCall
City of Pelham applying for railroad crossing grant

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of us have been there: stuck at a railroad crossing for minutes or sometimes hours.

It happens most frequently on Highway 52 in Pelham.

A few months ago, the city was looking at ways to eliminate the issue, and now they are one step closer.

On Monday, Pelham City Council voted in favor of applying for the railroad crossing elimination grant program.

Today at the cost analysis meeting it was determined the grant will help pay for the $40 million to $50 million project.

Andre Bittas, Director of Development Services for the city of Pelham said, “the only logical approach to it right now is to actually build a bridge that goes over these tracks on Highway 52 and Lee Street.”

The goal is to improve traffic congestion and emergency vehicle response time.

If we get any emergency call and have to respond to it, we have to reroute our emergency vehicles around that which takes a lot longer to get to the destination that they need to go,” Bittas said. “So really for us it’s a safety issue.”

The grant deadline is October 4, The city is currently working on the application and should have it submitted in the next couple of weeks.

“If we are successful and receive the grant then we will start doing the actual design of this project, it will take serval months,” Bittas said.

While the construction of the project could take several years.

If they do not receive the grant money they will continue to look at other options to build the bridge.

