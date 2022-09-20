LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing 8-year-old boy in drunk driving crash

John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury...
John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was killed in a drunk driving crash Saturday in Wisconsin, according to officials.

The suspected drunk driver, 41-year-old John Lahti, has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lahti’s bond was set at $500,000.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lahti’s pickup truck crossed the centerline while driving south on Highway 17 Saturday evening. It hit another pickup truck head-on.

Wisconsin State Patrol said four people were in the other truck, including the 8-year-old boy who died. The others included a 42-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and a 9-year-old girl. Officials said the man and young girl were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman suffered critical injuries.

According to court documents, the boy was seated in the backseat on the passenger’s side at the time of the crash. He was rushed to Aspirus Merrill Hospital where the initial plan was to stabilize him, then airlift him to a specialized pediatric trauma facility. However, he died about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

A preliminary breath test showed Lahti blew a .290 BAC, more than 3.5 times the legal limit for driving. According to court documents, investigators located a liter brandy bottle that was slightly over half full. The cap was unsealed.

After being medically cleared, Lahti was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Records show Lahti had a previous OWI conviction from 2004.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmate recaptured; search continues for 2nd man
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Seniors 65 and older who have had Covid-19 may have a substantially higher risk of being...
Study: Senior COVID patients may have higher risk of Alzheimer’s diagnosis
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned