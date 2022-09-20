LawCall
Blount Co. Sheriff: Investigation into hot car death involving child underway

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mark Moon says deputies are at the Kid’s Campus located on State Highway 75 in Oneonta investigating what they believe is the death of a child left in a hot car.

No other details are available. We’ll update this story with more information when we know it.


