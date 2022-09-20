Blount Co. Sheriff: Investigation into hot car death involving child underway

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mark Moon says deputies are at the Kid’s Campus located on State Highway 75 in Oneonta investigating what they believe is the death of a child left in a hot car.

No other details are available. We’ll update this story with more information when we know it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.