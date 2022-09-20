LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II

As the men reunite now, they remember those who didn't come home after the war. (Source: KETV, MYRON ROKER, RAY TERWILLEGAR, CNN)
By Cal Larsen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KETV) – A pair of veterans who served in World War II have become fast friends decades later through reunions for the war heroes.

Myron Roker and Ray Terwillegar served together in World War II. Both veterans were in the 324th infantry regiment.

“Myron and I, we didn’t know each other. But after we had started having these reunions, we have become very close friends,” Terwillegar explained.

Roker spent 204 days in combat from 1944 to 1945.

“We were on defense and Nazis were about, I’d say two miles from us,” he recalled.

Terwillegar spent five months in combat.

“Nobody will really realize what us soldiers went through over in World War II,” Terwillegar said.

As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember those who didn’t come home.

“It cost us almost 500 men and almost 2,000 wounded, so freedom is not free,” Roker said.

“So many of your real good friends that you became with and are not here today. They didn’t make it back,” Terwillegar said.

With that grief, each man said they also carry a sense of pride.

“At the end of World War II, our whole country was together,” Terwillegar added.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
Dereck Zamzow and Noah Jaymes Oates
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed

Latest News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250 million; 47 people charged
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
At least 6 hurt in Chicago apartment building blast, officials say
Rain is impacting this year's tomato harvest in California. (KOVR via CNN Newsource.)
Rain at the wrong time impacts California tomato harvests