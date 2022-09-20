LawCall
61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78.

It happened at 4:15 p.m.


The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

