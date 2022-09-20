33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20

CLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cameron S. Suell of Smyrna Ga. was killed when his Chevy Impala ran off the road and struck a tree on I-20 near mile marker 195 outside of Heflin.

The crash is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.