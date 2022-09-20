LawCall
33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cameron S. Suell of Smyrna Ga. was killed when his Chevy Impala ran off the road and struck a tree on I-20 near mile marker 195 outside of Heflin.

The crash is under investigation.

