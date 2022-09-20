LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

2023 SEC Schedule Announced; Bama to host Texas in Week Two

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)(Associated Press)
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season.

Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern...
Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week's SEC Media Days.(John Bazemore | AP)

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.

The 2023 season begins with one game on August 26 when Vanderbilt hosts Hawaii before the remaining SEC schools begin action September 2.

The season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 2. It will be the 32nd edition of the game and the 30th in the city of Atlanta.

Alabama opens season at home against Middle Tennessee. Auburn will face UMass.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
Arthur Clark, 31.
Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Mercedes Benz needs more workers to keep pace with the growing electric vehicle market

Latest News

WBRC Sideline
Sideline Week 5 Schedule
Alabama vs ULM
Alabama’s 2023 football schedule released
The band is performing a halftime show this fall called "The Greatest Showman: Encore."
The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School
Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama
Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama