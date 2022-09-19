LawCall
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga

Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Elston died on the scene.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022.

Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.

Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Elston died on the scene.

The Sylacauga Police Department asks if there is anyone who has information on this shooting, to please call 256-249-4716, call Sgt. Chris Vinson at 256-401-2453, or call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

