Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022.

Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.

Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Elston died on the scene.

The Sylacauga Police Department asks if there is anyone who has information on this shooting, to please call 256-249-4716, call Sgt. Chris Vinson at 256-401-2453, or call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

