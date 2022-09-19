LawCall
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside.

Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside until we have more room to be able to place them inside! These dogs are in these kennels day and night. This isn’t want we want for these babies! PLEASE ADOPT OR FOSTER! We need these dogs out by today! This is absolutely an urgent situation!”

If you can adopt or foster, visit their website at shelbyhumane.org.

