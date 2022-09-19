New Citizen’s Advisory Board in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Talladega will now have the opportunity to share their opinions and concerns with their new Citizen’s Advisory Board.

Talladega County NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris says this is something he’s tried to bring to Talladega since 2015. He thinks it’s a great way to address public concerns and get problems resolved.

“For instance... you have a pothole in front of your house. The councilman won’t do anything about it,” says Rev. Morris. “Well then you’ll be able to come to the advisory board and express concern and we’ll look into it.”

The board will be compromised of 11 members, with five being chosen by the Talladega City Council. Other city leaders like the city manager and the mayor will also get to choose board members.

“The NAACP will have a permanent seat on the board,” says Rev. Morris. “The mayor will get one. I think the chief of police will get two appointees and it’s 11 in all.”

Morris says this board is all about helping citizens by working with city leaders to address concerns and come up with solutions.

“When you suggest going to the city go to the city council I’m not going to. They’re not going to do anything anyway. But this advisory board will be a buffer between them and whatever the department it is,” says Rev. Morris. “That they’re having trouble with.”

Rev. Morris says he plans to talk to the city council in a few weeks to determine the next steps with choosing members and when the board will meet.

