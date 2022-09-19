Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic was backed up for miles for drivers traveling from Tuscaloosa into the Birmingham area.

Crash - Major Crash I-20/59 EB @ MP104.2 at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County. (ALGO Traffic)

