Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Dr in Jefferson County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic was backed up for miles for drivers traveling from Tuscaloosa into the Birmingham area.

