Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday.

The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building.

Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at 3420 2nd Ave. North to mark getting the deed to their main campus, the Shepura Center.

Twenty years ago, JHM and the City of Birmingham came to an agreement for JHM to have a 40 year lease, with an option to buy, on the old Thomas School property.

Jimmie Hale leaders said, “The hard work and partnership with the City of Birmingham’s leaders, who are committed to making our hometown even better, and hardworking staff’s guidance and expertise resulted on April 4, 2022 in the passage of a resolution that allowed Jimmie Hale Mission to take ownership of the Shepura Campus 20 years early!”


This new deed allows JHM to begin a new phase of redevelopment and remodeling of the campus to better serve others.

