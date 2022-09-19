Jasper Police issue manhunt for two suspects, ask residents to stay in homes

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police say they are currently in a manhunt for two suspects they believe are potentially armed.

Police said they are currently searching in the Eagle’s Circle subdivision. They are asking residents to stay in their homes, lock their doors, and report anything to the Jasper Police at 205-221-2121

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

