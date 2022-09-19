LawCall
‘I was kicking cancer’s butt’: 10-year-old girl talks about battle with Leukemia during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Yandi Davis is like most 10 year olds. She loves the color purple, her favorite foods are mashed potatoes and mac cheeseb and she wants to be an artist when she grows up.

But unlike other 10 year olds, Yandi is in remission after battling Leukemia.

“I’m really strong. I was kicking cancer’s butt, and now I’m in remission,” said Davis.

This year, over 190 kids in Alabama will be diagnosed with cancer, with Leukemia being the most common.

Yandi started treatment, and just over a month later found out she was in remission. But her fight isn’t quite over yet. She still spends plenty of time with her medical team at Children’s of Alabama.

Her mom, Angelia Chandler, said the treatment she receives is heaven sent. It has been a journey that impacted the whole family.

“I think one thing I had to learn was making myself vulnerable to asking for help,” said Angelia.

Today, Yandi continues to enjoy the simple pleasures in life, with her personality shining through all the hardships she endured at such a young age.

