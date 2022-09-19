LawCall
Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship

(MGN)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!

The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level.

The Vanderbilt Baseball commit was honored as the Stolen Base Champion for the baseball tournament. Hamilton was five for five in stealing bases during the tournament.

Hamilton will play his final season for the Bucs this year!

