FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures, dry this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! The dry weather pattern continues across Central Alabama. Temperatures this morning are close to average with most of us in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some spots where visibility has been reduced to a mile or less. Any fog that develops this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are looking at another sunny and nice afternoon. Temperatures may end up a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s around 7 PM. We will likely cool into the 70s late tonight and eventually wake up into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow morning.

Next Big Thing: The big story locally over the next couple of days is the heat. We will remain dry for the remainder of the work week. Each day will end up mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon could climb into the lower 90s. Our average high for this time of the year is 85°F. We could end up 5-10 degrees above average for the middle part of this week. Overnight lows will trend warmer with most of us waking up in the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday morning. High temperatures could climb into the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will increase a little, but it won’t feel uncomfortable or super muggy. Just make sure you stay hydrated if you plan on working outside. Take several breaks, and make sure to apply the sunscreen. The UV Index remains in the very high range this week.

Cooler and Drier Air Returns Friday: Our weather models are hinting that a cold front could move into the Southeast U.S. Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Moisture will be limited, so rain is not expected during this time period. The cooler air will likely be noticeable Friday morning with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. A few spots in North Alabama could cool into the upper 50s. Dew points will end up very low Friday afternoon. What does that mean? It means the humidity levels will be very low and it will feel very dry. Friday will likely be our prettiest day of the week with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid 80s.

Nice and Mostly Dry Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry. Saturday will likely be our best weather day of the weekend. Saturday morning will end up cool and dry with temperatures in the upper 50s. Temperatures will likely trend warmer Saturday with highs in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will likely increase Sunday as another cold front approaches Alabama. Most of Sunday will end up dry, but showers will be possible Sunday evening, Sunday night, and into next Monday morning.

Tropical Update: The big story over the weekend is Hurricane Fiona. It made landfall in Puerto Rico yesterday and struck the eastern parts of the Dominican Republic early this morning. Wind speeds prior to landfall increased to 90 mph with a distinct eye developing on satellite. The significant story with Fiona is the flash flooding occurring in Puerto Rico. Power is out and catastrophic flooding is occurring. Rainfall totals of one to two feet has occurred with more moisture spreading into that area today. Fiona will likely curve to the north and remain east of the Bahamas. It could intensify further into a major hurricane, but it won’t impact the United States. It could produce a high rip current threat along the East Coast for the middle and end of the week.

Bermuda will likely see significant impacts as it skirts just west of the island Thursday night into Friday morning. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting winds increasing to 125 mph by the middle part of the week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.

Have a safe Monday-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

Twitter: @mattdanielwx

Facebook.com/mattdanielwbrc

mdaniel@wbrc.com

