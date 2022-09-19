BPD hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department posted several drug busts this week.

In a tweet, the department said disputes over drugs have led to many people using guns to solve disagreements. With the rise in crime, they’re hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street.

In one of the busts, BPD seized 57,016 grams of marijuana with an $855,240 street value and eight guns. Another bust included fentanyl, cocaine, and more guns.

Sgt. Monica Law says while those arrested may not be violent by nature, the substances can lead to violent crimes.

“There are some disputes that people have over drugs and money and it’s important to get those things off the street,” she said.

BPD says to bring down violent crime in the city, they the community’s help.

If you know anything about the latest shootings in the area, you can call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 if you’d like to remain anonymous.

