76-year-old Birmingham woman dies following multi-vehicle accident

(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Birmingham woman died following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries as a passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck.

The accident happened in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue North at 3:15 p.m. The coroner said Blackmon died from her injuries at UAB at 9:15 p.m.


The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

