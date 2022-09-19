LawCall
56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

It happened at 4:14 p.m. on Jenifer Road, within the city limits of Munford, in Talladega County.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

