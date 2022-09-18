UAB defeats Georgia Southern, 35-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB running back DeWayne McBride rushed for a career high 223 yards and four touchdowns to lift UAB to a win over Georgia Southern, 35-21.

The Blazers looked to bounce back after their first loss of the season to Liberty the week before. Although they were outgained, UAB’s defense forced Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease to throw three interceptions in the game, winning the turnover margin.

This was McBride’s second straight week of rushing for more than 150 yards.

The Blazers have a Bye Week before traveling to face the Rice Owls. That game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on October 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.