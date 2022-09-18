Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce.

“We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.

She says when you cut out the middle man, it can bring prices down for shoppers.

Unfortunately though, farmers are also dealing with inflation and higher prices.

“We’ve had inflation on our end, obviously due to seeds going up and fertilizers and things like that but we’ve tried to stay comparable to our prices in years past because we don’t want to price gouge the customers,” said Spinks.

While they have increased the price for a few items, Spinks says most are staying around the same to help the customer. She’s just grateful people are supporting local farmers and local businesses during a difficult year.

“We greatly appreciate it,” she said. “We’re glad you’re here. We hope you keep coming back and we hope to be able to keep the prices where they need to be and just the crowds to get bigger every weekend. They’ve done so this year and it’s been drastically better each week.”

Spinks is expecting the crowds to remain consistent through the end of October.

The next farmer’s market at Pepper Place is next Saturday from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.