Pedestrian hit on I-65 SB, all lanes shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the area. Several minutes later, they were told a pedestrian was hit in the same location.

According to Pelham PD, officers are detouring all traffic to Highway 119.

We will release more information as it is released.

Vehicles in the area currently will be cleared from the interstate as quickly and safely as possible.



We appreciate your patience as first responders do their jobs and work to clear the scene. — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) September 18, 2022

