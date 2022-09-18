Pedestrian hit on I-65 SB, all lanes shut down
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the area. Several minutes later, they were told a pedestrian was hit in the same location.
According to Pelham PD, officers are detouring all traffic to Highway 119.
We will release more information as it is released.
