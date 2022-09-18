LawCall
Pedestrian hit on I-65 SB, all lanes shut down

I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the area. Several minutes later, they were told a pedestrian was hit in the same location.

According to Pelham PD, officers are detouring all traffic to Highway 119.

We will release more information as it is released.


