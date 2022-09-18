One injured after car overturns at Talladega Short Track

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Lincoln Fire Department say one person was extracted from a car after a crash at the Talladega Short Track on September 18, 2022.

Authorities say crews were working EMS standby at the Talladega Short Track and responded to a driver who’s car was overturned.

Personnel with the Lincoln Fire Department and the Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department removed the driver from the car. The driver was trauma alerted and airlifted to UAB Hospital.

According to the Talladega Short Track’s Facebook page, the driver has spoken to family members, but is still being observed by the trauma center.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

