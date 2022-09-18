LawCall
McCalla man dead after fall from tree

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla man died Saturday afternoon while cutting some limbs from a tree, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla just before 1 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a person who had fallen from a tree.

Deputies say witnesses at the scene told them a 56-year-old man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, climbed into a tree using a ladder in an attempt to cut limbs.

Witnesses told deputies one of the limbs struck the ladder the victim was standing in. That’s when the victim fell to the ground suffering life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available.

