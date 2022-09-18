LawCall
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday

UAB in Birmingham, Alabama(GRAY TELEVISION)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.

More than 350 volunteers were expected to serve at this year’s service sites.

Those volunteers worked to help several organizations including STAIR of Birmingham, Sozo Children/Trading, UAB Solar House, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and East Lake Farmers Market Senior Bag Program.

