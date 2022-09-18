FIRST ALERT: Sunny Sunday, warming up for first days of fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WBRC) - We begin our Sunday with mostly clear skies and light winds with only a few clouds moving across the area. There may again be some areas which experience limited visibility, especially around the larger bodies of water, but no widespread fog is forecast.

The second half of the weekend will mirror the first with a few afternoon high temperatures a degree or two warmer than Saturday but no major changes are expected. With highs again near average for the last weekend of summer. The ridge of high pressure will intensify and effectively cut off the flow of moisture from the Gulf bringing more sunny, dry days with the dry air allowing temperatures warming to near 95 by mid-week. The ridge of high pressure will spread east in the week ahead with the warmest days of the week will likely be Wednesday (the last day of summer) and Thursday as autumn arrives.

9/18/22 weather (WBRC)

Then, there will be a gradual cool down which will likely begin in North Alabama Thursday as an area of low pressure moves southeast but no rain is expected at least through the beginning of the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, Air Force Hurricane Hunters report Fiona has strengthened, and life-threatening flooding mudslides are possible across Puerto Rico for the next several days. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, and the coast of the Dominican Republic. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the north coast of the Dominican Republic. A Hurricane Warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Also, disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Central Subtropical Atlantic in association with a trough of low pressure. Some slow development of this system is possible during the early or middle part of this week while it moves generally northward, remaining over the Central Subtropical Atlantic but the National Hurricane Center says there is only a 20% chance for development of this system over the next five days.

9/18/22 weather (WBRC)

