Crews battle house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Recue Crews are investigating a house fire that happened in Ensley on September 18.

This happened in the 1600 block of 32nd Street Ensley. Police said there was smoke showing upon arrival, but crews had the fire out and the incident under control in 15 minutes.

Authorities said no firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

