All white picnic, Dinner En Blanc returns to B’ham

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!

Dinner En Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night.

It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers stepped it up even more in 2022 with a hot air balloon, aerialist, adult jump house, several photo opportunities, and a party that went well into the night.

Organizer Jasmin Allen said 1,500 people from around the country were in town to celebrate, network, and unify.

“When you have an opportunity to really showcase your city and show out for your city, it’s just a good feeling. I’m really excited to have this event in Birmingham,” Allen said.

Participants dressed up in elaborate attire and decorated their tables in the same fashion.

The “chic picnic” was created in Paris in 1988. The idea calls for participants to dress up in all white and meet in a public place, bringing their own table, chairs, and food, then eating and dancing the night away.

Connect with Diner En Blanc - Birmingham by clicking here

