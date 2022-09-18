LawCall
ALEA reports missing, endangered 84-year-old Millbrook man

Howard Blazer, missing (ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for Howard Blazer. Blazer is 84 years old and may have a condition that impairs his judgement, according to ALEA.

ALEA says Blazer was last seen on Sept. 17 around 9:50 a.m. wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was seen in the area of Woodgate Drive in Millbrook, Ala. He may be driving a red Honda CR-V with the license plate 29A10RR.

Anyone with information about Blazer, please contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334) 285-6832 or call 911.

