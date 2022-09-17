Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports at wo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 has closed all westbound lanes near 2400 U.S. 280.

The crash included a tractor which overturned.

Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate. We will provide updates as they are made available.

