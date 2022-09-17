Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall

A previous version of this story stated that the shooting took place at Dillard’s. That fact has been corrected.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred inside Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon after a female allegedly tried to steal from a popcorn store, police say.

The suspect, and subsequent shooting victim, was shot in the leg after allegedly pulling a gun on the owner of the popcorn store, explained Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers.

The owner, however, shot the female first in what looks to be a self-defense shooting. Her injury is not considered life threatening.

The owner of the popcorn store is now being interviewed by investigators who will decide if they will be charged.

The suspect was sent to the hospital and will be taken into custody.

The suspect is being charged with aggravated assault.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.