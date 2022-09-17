LawCall
Red Mountain Theatre says crowds are returning

Red Mountain Theatre is welcoming more people back as COVID-19 spread has slowed.
(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everything shut down for a period of time. Art venues really struggled, but now most theatres are open and inviting the public back to experience what they’ve missed for so long.

“2.5 years later, we’re still navigating, but I think what’s really exciting is how beautifully Red Mountain Theatre has done managing our COVID protocols,” said Keith Cromwell, the executive director of the theatre.

Their new 60,000 square foot facility opened just one year ago while COVID was more of a concern, but now Cromwell says he’s ready for what’s to come.

“We’re really headed into our first season where we hope to not have any clouds,” he said. “No clouds! No pandemic. No nothing!”

Luckily, Cromwell says COVID-19 caused no problems during their summer show Cinderella and it was encouraging to see people join together again.

“One of the things we loved watching during Cinderella was these beautiful groups of neighbors, families, and the kids were dressing up in costumes, and just watching that unit of people that had been really longing to come back together again,” he explained.

He says people craved the arts for so long and now they are finally able to experience them again.

“Being a part of the arts is an essential and valuable part of our lives,” said Cromwell. “It brings us together. Like food, it’s something where everyone no matter what race, religion, culture, you’re from, you can have a mutual experience.”

While they have a break right now because of football season, Cromwell says they hit the ground running right after Thanksgiving. Many exciting shows are to come during this next season like Holiday Spectacular 2022, Dreamgirls, Bright Star, and Shrek The Musical.

You can go ahead and learn more about the shows and purchase tickets here.

