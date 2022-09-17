New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall.

CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it.

The new owners are in the process of cleaning it up, doubling the trash pickup, power washing, and increasing the police presence.

They said the next phase will be painting, changing the entire façade of the shopping center, and updating light fixtures with l-e-d lights…to make the area brighter.

The owner said anchor stores like Burlington, The Home Depot, and the Edge Movie Theater will remain.

But some new tenants are also moving in.

“We’ve inked deals with two restaurants. One of them, Oh Taste and See, and another restaurant that basically plans on doing a large carryout business and a ton of catering. We’ve also inked a deal with a martial arts studio that’s going to have afterschool programs for kids. We want our center to stand out as the center that basically appeals to everyone and that you have plenty of good food and activities to do while you’re there,” said President of CityWide Properties, LLC, Steven Verstandig.

The new owners are also negotiating a deal to bring a specialty grocer to the area that would sell meats, deli, and bakery items.

Verstandig said the entire revamp will take a year to 15 months to complete.

