Mother says she wants retaliation killings to stop after son gunned down outside Homewood ATM

Homewood Police investigating homicide on West Valley Avenue
Homewood Police investigating homicide on West Valley Avenue(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are still searching for the killer they said attacked and ambushed 35-year old Justin Hendrix at an ATM on Sunday, September 11.

Police said Hendrix was shot multiple times and they believe it was a targeted attack.

Hendrix was at church with his mother, Marcella Stevenson, the same day he was gunned down outside a Homewood ATM, and she tells WBRC he knew he may be attacked or killed.

“I just felt it,” Stevenson said. “I felt it. He said ‘if they get me, that’s where they’ll get me from, church’. I want to remember him leaving out of my church, leaving out of his church, where he was giving God some praises.”

Homewood Police said Hendrix was attacked and shot multiple times while using an ATM. He died on scene and Stevenson said she believes it was a retaliation killing from his past.

“I knew about a target because before he got out of federal prison, it was told to me by several folks,” she said.

Hendrix had only been home from prison for a few months, but she said he was working on turning his life around.

“I feel like God took my child at his best, because I could see the change in him,” she said. “I went and got some of his stuff today and he had a book called “For Forgiveness”, so he had had peace with God.”

Stevenson said she hopes the revenge stops with her son’s death.

“I don’t want the next mother to have to go through what I’m going through because of what her child did to someone else’s child,” Stevenson said. “I want them to just stop killing.”

She said if revenge killings stop, then other families don’t have to experience the same grief she is.

“That’s my child, my baby boy, and I’ll never see him or get to talk to him again until I see him in Heaven,” she said. “But I’m not mad because some other family had to mourn like I’m doing. Some other family had to gather like we are and grieve like we are.”

The Homewood Police Department has not made any arrests in Hendrix’s case, but they did release photos of the believed suspect’s car and partially covered face.

They are looking for this black 2013 Volvo X-C90.

Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.(Homewood Police Department)
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.(Homewood Police Department)

