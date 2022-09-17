LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A customer picks up food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, second right, and...
‘Sweetie Pie’ star found guilty in nephew’s shooting death
Birmingham Police seize drugs, firearms in bust
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches
Safety tips around trains
Alabaster reports train no longer blocking 6th Ave SW, 11th Ave SW
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine’s advances