Inmate escapes from Alexander City CBF

Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate from Alexander City CBF.

ADOC says Richard Mordecai. age 48, escaped custody around 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 17. He was last know to be wearing civilian clothes. Mordecai is 5-foot-10 and about 185 pounds.

He was originally in custody for burglary.

