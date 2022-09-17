Inmate escapes from Alexander City CBF

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate from Alexander City CBF.

ADOC says Richard Mordecai. age 48, escaped custody around 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 17. He was last know to be wearing civilian clothes. Mordecai is 5-foot-10 and about 185 pounds.

He was originally in custody for burglary.

